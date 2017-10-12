Carmel, Indiana Breaststroker Grace Estabrook Gives Verbal to Penn

Grace Estabrook, a breaststroker and IMer from Carmel High School and Carmel Swim Club in Carmel, Indiana, has announced her verbal commitment to the application process at the University of Pennsylvania.* Estabrook is the third verbal commit to the Quakers’ class of 2022; Catherine Buroker and Grace Giddings have also given their verbal accord.

“I chose the University of Pennsylvania because I absolutely love Philadelphia, and I can’t see myself studying anywhere else. I know that the coaches and the team will push me to reach my fullest potential, and I can’t wait for my next 4 years as a Quaker!”

Estabrook is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American. She placed fifth in the 100 breast (1:03.47) and swam the breast leg (28.93) of Carmel High School’s winning 200 medley relay at the 2017 IHSAA Girls Swimming/Diving Championship. In club swimming, too, Estabrook had an outstanding junior season. She updated her times across the board, in SCY and LCM, and in both on-events and off-events. Estabrook competed in the 100/200 breast at Summer Junior Nationals, and in the 100/200 breast and 100 back at Winter Juniors. Her best times are:

SCY

100y breast: 1:03.33

200y breast: 2:17.87

200y IM: 2:07.39

LCM

100m breast: 1:12.59

200m breast: 2:37.27

200m IM: 2:26.46

I'm so excited to announce my commitment to study and swim at the University of Pennsylvania! Go Quakers!❤️💙 #Penn2022 pic.twitter.com/idInbzy3t1 — Grace Estabrook (@GraceEstabrook) October 2, 2017

*IVY LEAGUE DISCLAIMER: A “verbal commitment” by a coach is not an offer of admission, as only the Admissions Office has that authority. An Ivy League coach can only commit his or her support in the admissions process. Moreover, an Ivy League Likely Letter is not an offer of admission to the university.

