Virginia Freestyler/Backstroker Ashley Shepard to Verbally Commits to Vermont

Ashley Shepard of Fairfax, Virginia has announced via social media that she plans to attend the University of Vermont in the fall.

“SO excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the University of Vermont class of 2022!! GO CATS💚💛”

A senior at Oakton High School, Shepard swims year-round with Machine Aquatics and specializes in long-axis strokes. She swims mostly 50 free and 100 back in high school swimming, extending that to 50/100/200 free and 100/200 back in club. In the summers she swims with the Vienna Aquatic Gators in the Northern Virginia Swimming League.

Shepard went lifetime bests in the 100/200 free and 200 back at the Turkey Claus Showdown last November.

The Catamounts are coming off another strong season, making it the second time in the last three seasons that the Vermont swimming and diving team has broken the program record for total points at the conference championships. They have now placed in the top three teams at the conference meet in each of the last five years.

Shepard would have scored at America East Conference Championships in the 200 back (B final), 200 free (C final), and 100 back (C final).

Top SCY times:

50 free – 25.57

100 free – 56.36

200 free – 2:07.78

100 back – 1:01.27

200 back – 2:14.35

