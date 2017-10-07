Quakers Open Recruiting Season with Verbals from Giddings and Buroker

Grace Giddings from Olney, Maryland and Catherine Buroker of Trumbull, Connecticut have each made a verbal commitment to the application process at the University of Pennsylvania.*

Grace Giddings

“I’m super excited to announce my commitment to swim at The University of Pennsylvania! Thank you to my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for all the support! Can’t wait to be part of such an amazing and inspiring team! Go Quakers!!”

Giddings is a USA Swimming All-American from Sherwood High School and Rockville Montgomery Swim Club who specializes in the longer end of the freestyle range, as well as IM. She was runner-up in the 500 free (4:56.33) and took sixth in the 200 free (1:54.63) at the MPSSAA Class 4A/3A State Swimming Championships last February, helping Sherwood attain a second-place team finish in the girls’ meet. She achieved her best times in the 200/500/1000 free at the NCSA Spring Championship. She capped off a successful long-course season with new PBs in the 200/400 free and 200/400 IM.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 16:50.25

1000 free – 10:00.25

500 free – 4:54.24

200 free – 1:54.47

400 IM – 4:31.37

200 IM – 2:09.31

“From the moment that I first visited campus in June, I knew that Penn was the perfect fit for me. I know that coach Mike and the entire coaching staff, as well as the welcoming and talented team, will help me to excel in and out of the pool. I am so lucky to have the opportunity to swim and study at such an amazing institution. I can’t wait for my future as a Quaker!”

Buroker swims for Trumbull High School and the Wilton YMCA Wahoos. She had a breakthrough year, dropping significant time in all her top events. At the YMCA Short Course National Championships, she took 13 seconds off her 1000 on Day 1, placing 8th and setting the tone for the meet. She then placed 11th in the 500 free with a PB, and was runner-up in the 1650, 33 seconds faster than her seed time. She repeated the formula at YMCA Long Course Nationals this summer, winning the 400 free with a best-by-7 4:20.91, dropping almost 27 seconds to finish second in the 1500 (16:51.85), improving her 400 IM by nearly 10 to place 19th (5:07.61), and placing 22nd in the 200 free (2:08.74).

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 16:28.90

1000 free – 9:59.02

500 free – 4:53.09

200 free – 1:53.11

400 IM – 4:35.87

*IVY LEAGUE DISCLAIMER: A “verbal commitment” by a coach is not an offer of admission, as only the Admissions Office has that authority. An Ivy League coach can only commit his or her support in the admissions process. Moreover, an Ivy League Likely Letter is not an offer of admission to the university.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].