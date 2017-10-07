MMA’s Emma Cornell Hands Verbal to In-state SVSU Cardinals

Emma Cornell of Grand Ledge, Michigan, has verbally committed to swim for Saginaw Valley State University beginning in the 2018-19 season.

“I chose to go to SVSU because of their outstanding academic programs, athletic facilities and the great coaching staff. I really wanted to compete in the GLIAC conference and start contributing to the team. The coaches and the team made me feel so welcome like I was already part of the team and that was something that was really important to me. I cannot wait to start swimming with the team next fall! Go Cardinals!!!!”

Cornell swims Grand Ledge High School and Mid-Michigan Aquatics, where she specializes in sprint free and breaststroke. She currently ranks among the area’s top 10 in the 50/100/200/500 free, 100 breast, and 200 IM. Cornell is on the all-time top-5 list at Grand Ledge in the 50/100/200 freestyles and is a member of three relays that hold current school records.

In club swimming, Cornell competed at Columbus Sectionals this summer in the 100 free and 200 breast. She followed up with strong performances at the Michigan Swimming 13/14 & Open State LCM Championships, placing fourth in the 200 breast (2:49.83) and 12th in the 100 breast (1:19.59). She was also 25th in the 50 free and 13th in the 100 free, and she went PBs in all four events.

SCY times:

50 Free: 24.98

100 Free: 54.86

200 Free: 1:58.70

100 Breast: 1:08.68

200 Breast: 2:26.38

LCM times:

50 Free: 29.09

100 Free: 1:01.58

100 Breast: 1:19.59

200 Breast: 2:49.83

Cornell would have made the B finals of the 100/200 breast at the 2017 GLIAC Championships, joining A-finalist Lydia Mattar as the Cardinals’ only breaststroke scorers. Cornell will have one year of overlap with Mattar, who is currently a junior.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].