Texas A&M Women Set Battle with Longhorns for November 3rd

The Texas A&M women are a week away from their 2017-18 season opener. They’ll kick things off with a pair of dual meets on the road, traveling to South bend, Indiana to battle Notre Dame (October 13) and Michigan State (October 14). The following week, they have their first SEC dual meet of the season on the road against the Auburn Tigers.

The Aggies’ first home meet of the season features a top-5 matchup with in-state rival Texas. The meet will take place on November 3, and will be their last competition before their mid-season focus meet. On November 16-18, they host their annual Art Adamson Invitational, which will serve as a chance to qualify for NCAAs early on. After the invite, the Aggies will travel to Houston to face another in-state rival, Rice, on December 2.

After about a month of winter training, Texas A&M begins 2018 with an SEC dual meet against Missouri at home on January 6. They’ll hit the road again on January 10 to battle SMU before heading to the Arena Pro Swim in Austin from January 12-14. Their final dual meet of the season will be an SEC matchup with LSU on the road.

The postseason begins with the SEC Championships from February 14-18, which will be hosted by the Aggies this season. They’ll look to defend their title after securing back-to-back wins last season. The only remaining meet on the schedule before NCAAs is the Speedo Sectionals meet from March 1-4. Qualifiers will make the trip to Columbus, Ohio from March 14-17 as the team looks to challenge for another top 3 finish. Last season, they hit a program-high 3rd place finish.

TEXAS A&M 2017-18 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING SCHEDULE:

FRI, OCTOBER 13
4 P.M.
(#25) NOTRE DAME
SOUTH BEND, IND.
SAT, OCTOBER 14
10 A.M.
MICHIGAN STATE
SOUTH BEND, IND.
SAT, OCTOBER 21
1 P.M.
SEC
(#15) AUBURN
AUBURN, ALA.
FRI, NOVEMBER 3
6 P.M.
TEXAS
COLLEGE STATION
REC CENTER NATATORIUM
TICKETS
THU, NOVEMBER 16 – SAT, NOVEMBER 18
ALL DAY
ART ADAMSON INVITATIONAL
COLLEGE STATION
REC CENTER NATATORIUM
TICKETS
SAT, DECEMBER 2
TBA
RICE
HOUSTON, TEXAS
SAT, JANUARY 6
12 P.M.
SEC
MISSOURI
COLLEGE STATION
REC CENTER NATATORIUM
TICKETS
WED, JANUARY 10
TBA
SMU
DALLAS, TEXAS
FRI, JANUARY 12 – SAT, JANUARY 13
ALL DAY
ARENA PRO SERIES
AUSTIN, TEXAS
SAT, JANUARY 20
TBA
SEC
LSU
BATON ROUGE, LA.
WED, FEBRUARY 14 – SUN, FEBRUARY 18
ALL DAY
SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS
COLLEGE STATION
REC CENTER NATATORIUM
THU, MARCH 1 – SUN, MARCH 4
ALL DAY
SPEEDO SECTIONALS
COLLEGE STATION
REC CENTER NATATORIUM
MON, MARCH 5 – WED, MARCH 7
ALL DAY
NCAA ZONE D DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
MINNEAPOLIS, MINN.
WED, MARCH 14 – SUN, MARCH 18
ALL DAY
NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
COLUMBUS, OHIO

