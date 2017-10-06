Texas A&M Women Set Battle with Longhorns for November 3rd

The Texas A&M women are a week away from their 2017-18 season opener. They’ll kick things off with a pair of dual meets on the road, traveling to South bend, Indiana to battle Notre Dame (October 13) and Michigan State (October 14). The following week, they have their first SEC dual meet of the season on the road against the Auburn Tigers.

The Aggies’ first home meet of the season features a top-5 matchup with in-state rival Texas. The meet will take place on November 3, and will be their last competition before their mid-season focus meet. On November 16-18, they host their annual Art Adamson Invitational, which will serve as a chance to qualify for NCAAs early on. After the invite, the Aggies will travel to Houston to face another in-state rival, Rice, on December 2.

After about a month of winter training, Texas A&M begins 2018 with an SEC dual meet against Missouri at home on January 6. They’ll hit the road again on January 10 to battle SMU before heading to the Arena Pro Swim in Austin from January 12-14. Their final dual meet of the season will be an SEC matchup with LSU on the road.

The postseason begins with the SEC Championships from February 14-18, which will be hosted by the Aggies this season. They’ll look to defend their title after securing back-to-back wins last season. The only remaining meet on the schedule before NCAAs is the Speedo Sectionals meet from March 1-4. Qualifiers will make the trip to Columbus, Ohio from March 14-17 as the team looks to challenge for another top 3 finish. Last season, they hit a program-high 3rd place finish.

TEXAS A&M 2017-18 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING SCHEDULE: