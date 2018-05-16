Breaststroker Sam Sutton Verbally Commits to Miami RedHawks

Bowling Green, Kentucky’s Sam Sutton has verbally committed to swim for Miami University in Oxford, Ohio beginning in the 2019-20 season.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Miami University! I chose Miami because of the amazing coaching staff, whom I believe will help me exceed my goals, the awesome academic programs, and nearly perfect facilities. I can’t wait to join the Redhawk family!”

Sutton is a junior at Bowling Green High School. She swims year-round for coach Dee Wilkins at Southern Kentucky Swim Club. Sutton specializes mainly in breast, fly, and IM. She won the 100 breast and was runner-up in the 200 IM at KYHSAA Regionals this winter. She then went on to the Kentucky High School State Championships and placed fourth in the breast (1:04.44) and 10th in the IM (2:07.22). She also split a 29.7 in the 50 breast on Bowling Green’s medley relay, and a 52.3 on the end of the 400 free relay.

In club swimming, Sutton kicked off her long course season at PSS Atlanta in March, dropping 1.6 seconds in the 100 breast to earn a Winter Juniors cut with 1:13.98. She also competed in the 200 breast (PB of 2:44.78), 100 fly, and 200/400 IM. Since the beginning of her junior year of high school, Sutton has improved her PBs in the LCM 100/200 breast and SCY 50/100/500 free, 100/200 breast, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:04.00

200 breast – 2:21.73

100 fly – 58.05

200 IM – 2:06.52

400 IM – 4:29.87

