Versatile Roark Lundal Commits to Xavier Musketeers for 2018-19

Roark Lundal, a senior at James Madison Memorial High School in Madison, Wisconsin, recently announced his verbal commitment to swim for Xavier University in the class of 2022. He will join Ben Quon, Cothalee Watko, Elliot Steinberg, and Matt Geraghty in the fall. Lundal wrote on social media:

“Extremely proud and excited to announce my decision to swim for Xavier University next fall! ⚔⚔⚔”

Lundal finished eighth in both the 100 butterfly (50.42) and 50 free (21.24) at the 2018 WIAA Boys Division 1 State Meet, where he swam fly on the runner-up 200 medley relay (he split 21.84) and anchored the Madison Memorial fifth-place 200 free relay (20.23). He captained both the men’s swim & dive team and the men’s varsity volleyball team. Lundal is an Academic All-American and an Academic All-State.

Lundal does his club swimming with Badger Aquatics Club in Madison. He has updated his personal bests in a slew of events since starting his senior year: 50/200 free, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 100/200 IM. Last summer Lundal improved his times in the LCM 50/200 free, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 21.24

100 fly – 50.42

100 breast – 57.75

200 IM – 2:00.17

