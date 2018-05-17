Gillian Davey Sends Verbal Commitment to Kentucky Wildcats

Urbandale, Iowa breaststroker Gillian Davey has announced her intention to swim for the University of Kentucky’s class of 2023. She is the fifth verbal commitment for the Wildcats; she follows Caitlin Brooks, Emily Baeth, Kaitlynn Wheeler, and Lauren Poole.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic journey at the University of Kentucky! I fell in love with the campus, coaches, and people there! Thank you to the Lord, my family, coaches, and friends for supporting me in this decision. Go Wildcats!!”

Davey is a junior at Waukee High School who does her year-round swimming with Central Iowa Aquatics. She won the 200 breast (2:32.14) and was runner-up in the 100 breast (1:10.97) at the 2017 NCSA Summer Championship. In December she was an A-finalist in the 200 breast (4th with 2:10.48) and 400 IM (6th with 4:16.27) at 2017 Winter Juniors West, and a B-finalist in the 100 breast (14th with 1:02.41). Her best 100y breast time comes from 2017 Iowa City Sectionals when she placed 4th with 1:01.97. She recently kicked off her 2018 LCM season at Irish Open Swimming Championships with lifetime bests in the 50 breast (33.87) and 200 IM (2:23.10).

Davey will have two years of overlap with current Wildcat Bailey Bonnett and one year with Madison Winstead, both of whom scored in the A final of the women’s 100 breast at 2018 SECs. Bonnett was also top-8 in the 200 breast, while Winstead was joined by classmate Tess Cieplucha in the B final of the longer race. Davey would have made B final in the 200 and the C final in the 100 breast. She also would have scored in the C final of the 400 IM at SECs.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:01.97

200 breast – 2:10.48

200 IM – 2:03.01

400 IM – 4:13.26

