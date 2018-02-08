HS Junior Kaitlynn Wheeler Verbally Commits to Kentucky

High school junior Kaitlynn Wheeler has announced via social media her intention to swim at the University of Kentucky beginning in the fall of 2019. She is the second verbal commit for the Wildcats; Florida’s Caitlin Brooks has also given her verbal pledge to the class of 2023.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to University of Kentucky to continue my athletic and academic career in 2019! Thank you to everyone who supported me throughout the years! I can’t wait to be a part of the Wildcat family!💙💙#GOCATS”

Wheeler swims for Springfield YMCA in Springfield, Illinois. She had an excellent meet at Winter Juniors West in December, going best times in the 200 fly and 200/400 IM. She placed 5th in the 400 IM, 6th in the 200 IM, 12th in the 200 free, and 19th in the 200 fly; she also competed in the 50 free and 200 back. Wheeler is very versatile; she has Winter Juniors-or-better cuts in everything from the 50-1000 free, as well as both back, fly and IM distances. Over the years she has been an A-finalist at YMCA National Championships numerous times, and she came within .05 of winning the 200 IM at the 2017 Short Course YNats. Her best times would have scored in the C finals of the 200 free, 200 IM, and 400 IM at 2017 SEC Championships.

Top SCY times:

400 IM – 4:15.43

200 IM – 1:58.95

200 back – 1:58.09

100 back – 55.00

50 back – 26.17

200 fly – 2:00.86

100 fly – 54.76

200 free – 1:47.45

100 free – 50.61

50 free – 23.26

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to University of Kentucky to continue my athletic and academic career in 2019! Thank you to everyone who supported me throughout the years! I can’t wait to be a part of the Wildcat family!💙💙#GOCATS pic.twitter.com/e7QDUc78qk — Kaitlynn Wheeler (@WheelerKaitlynn) February 8, 2018

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].