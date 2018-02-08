USA Swimming Investigated Hutchison/Kukors In 2010, Statement Confirms
A statement from USA Swimming this morning confirms that the federation received a tip and conducted an investigation into an allegedly inappropriate relationship between coach Sean Hutchison and National Team swimmer Ariana Kukors in 2010. Stock photo via Lester Rich/SwimTeamPics.com
USA Swimming says it became aware of a rumored relationship between the two based on information from a third party. The federation says it conducted an investigation with a private investigator that included interviews with Hutchison, Kukors and Kukors’ sister Emily. All three “unequivocably” denied the existence of a sexual or romantic relationship at the time, according to USA Swimming.
With the alleged victim (Kukors) denying the complaint, USA Swimming says it had “no basis to conclude that a Code of Conduct violation occurred, and the case was closed.”
Kukors’ attorney Bob Allardconfirmed that early investigation. He says the investigation interviewed Kukors, who, “because she was in the midst of an abusive relationship, denied that she was in a relationship with [Hutchison].”
“Ariana Kukors’ recent public statement marked the first time USA Swimming learned of the allegations that Sean Hutchison sexually abused Ariana when she was a minor. Our hearts go out to Ariana and the difficulty she has gone through to reach this point of disclosure. We fully support her in her case for answers and justice and applaud her courage in sharing her story in an effort to empower victims and protect athletes.
“In January 2018, USA Swimming was notified of a Center for Safe Sport case regarding Hutchison and we have proactively sent over the 2010 case file to aid their investigation and support in any possible way.
“Over the last several years, Ariana has worked with USA Swimming as on-camera talent in its digital productions and has truly become a member of the family. We stand by her, and all other victims, in their quest to break their silence and confront their horrific experiences.”
14 Comments on "USA Swimming Investigated Hutchison/Kukors In 2010, Statement Confirms"
Considering the timing you’ve got to wonder if USA Swimming essentially told him he was persona non grata even if they were unable to outright ban him.
“Ariana Kukors’ recent public statement marked the first time USA Swimming learned of the allegations that Sean Hutchison sexually abused Ariana when she was a minor.”
“In 2010, USA Swimming became aware of a rumored relationship between Hutchison and then 21-year-old Ariana via a third-party. ”
I meeeean, this strains credibility. Assuming that’s their story to cover their asses, but come on.
NOT going to defend USA Swimming on how they handled anything last time this topic blew up a few years back. I have railed against them often. BUT – in 2010 they learned of allegations of a 21 yr old with Hutchison. This current story actually WAS the first time USA Swimming – or anyone publicly – learned of allegations that he abused her as a MINOR.
Not really. The key bit is “…when she was a minor.”
I think they have a responsibility to go farther than they did. They knew of those rumors when she was 21. He’d been her coach for the prior 7 years. To not consider that history seems awfully shortsighted, especially given the claim that they “conducted a full investigation.”
I know a bit of this is hindsight now that the populace in general is a bit more educated when it comes to this stuff, but jeez.
I’m not sure there was much more USA Swimming could do if she and her sister denied a relationship. Makes it a little interesting that the lawyers statement portrayed USA Swimming in a negative light. Is attacking USA Swimming a way to get more publicity on the case or does Ariana actually feel she was wronged by USA swimming?
I think part of it boils down to how inadequate the system is.
“Hey, did you guys do the crimes? No? OK, we’re cool.”