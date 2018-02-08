Practice + Pancakes: SMU Men Get Innovative with Parachute Power

SwimSwam wants to give you an inside look at what a normal day-in-the-life looks like for any given swimmer, and how that differs from team to team or city to city. We send our head of production, Coleman Hodges, to be a fly on the wall at practice, then relay what he discovered back to you over pancakes. Or at least breakfast.

Like I said last time, I took a visit to SMU. If you didn’t see the women’s practice, check it out here. If you didn’t see my Carpool with the coaching staff, it’s right here. But enough about that. This is the men’s practice.

There were 3 workouts going on this day. I was able to get snippets of all 3.

Mitch’s sprinters were doing some pretty fun stuff with parachutes. They would go 3×25 where each 25 you wold get less and less resistance. The first 25, you’d have a parachute and a partner wold be holding it for about 10 yards, then they would let go and you would blast the rest of the 25. On #2, they would swim a 25 normally with the parachute. On #3, they would take the chute off and go a 25 fast. Then they would hop out and go a 25 off the blocks, with video recording so they could watch themselves after.

Eddie’s guys were doing a pretty stock pace set. 4 rounds where you’ve got 3×25 descend upfront, followed by 2×50 @ :50 at 200 pace. That was followed by a little EZ swimming, and finished with a 25 how they want to finish their race. So essentially 4 rounds of a broken 200 at pace.

Back to Mitch’s side of the pool, he had his more distance oriented guys going 5 rounds of 75 pink, 100 AFAP (as fast as possible), 325 EZ, then do it all again. So while a lot of the other groups you can see a start to the comedown for conference (similar to the women’s group), not as much of a comedown with these guys.