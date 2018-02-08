Colorado Girls HS State: Preview and Scoring the Psych Sheet

The Colorado High School Athletic Association (CHSAA) state meets will be held February 8th-10th. The 3A meet will be held on Thursday the 8th (prelims) and Friday the 9th (finals), while the 4A and 5A meet will be held on the 9th (prelims) and Saturday the 10th (finals). The 3A and 4A meets will be held at the Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton, while the 5A meet will be held at the Edora Pool Ice Center in Fort Collins. The CHSAA classes are broken up by school size.

Below you can find previews of each of the 3 meets, as well as the rankings based on scoring out the psych sheets:

Class 3A:

Thursday-Friday, February 8-9th

VMAC, Thornton, CO

Short course yards

Psych Sheet

Defending Champion: Aspen – 209

Last year runner-up: St. Mary’s Academy – 187

Scoring out the psych sheet (top 20)

Longmont – 216 Pueblo County – 203 Centaurus – 176 Kent Denver – 158 St. Mary’s Academy – 148 Aspen/Colorado Academy – 144 – Glenwood Springs – 123 D’Evelyn – 122 Manitou Springs – 115 Durango – 112 Disc. Canyon – 96 Estes Park – 91 Thomas Jefferson – 84 Salida – 81 St. Mary’s – 62 Gunnison – 43 La Junta – 36 Eaton – 32 Fountain Valley – 29

Preview:

The team dynamics from last season have been shaken up pretty dramatically, with the defending champs (Aspen) coming in 6th in the psych sheet scoring, and Longmont, the 15th place finisher last year, topping the field in the psych sheet with more points than Aspen scored to win the meet last year.

Sophomore Lucille Matheson and freshman Emma Svendsen will look to lead Longmont to victory. Matheson, who came in 3rd last year in the 200 IM, leads the psych sheet with her 2:10.69, and is 2nd in the 500 with her 5:08.26, an event in which she came in 2nd in last year. Svendsen has made a big impact for Longmont this season, seeded 2nd in the 100 back (59.08) and 4th in the 200 free (1:59.00). Longmont has the top seeded 200 medley relay and 400 free relay, which Matheson and Svendsen are a part of.

Pueblo County will look to defend their title in the 200 free relay, and re-break the 3A state record, which they broke last year. Their record sits at 1:41.06, and Pueblo is seeded 1st with a 1:41.95.

Abbey Selin is seeded 1st in the 200 and 500 free. In the 200, Selin is seeded 1st with a 1:53.89, and she came in 2nd last year in 1:52.18, behind Alex Reddington who broke the 3A state record with a 1:48.60. Selin won the 500 and broke the 3A record last year, posting a 5:01.15. She is seeded with a 5:06.98, ahead of Matheson.

Class 4A:

Friday-Saturday, February 9-10th

VMAC, Thornton, CO

Short course yards

Psych sheet

Defending champion: Cheyenne Mountain – 308

Last year runner-up: Valor Christian – 276

Scoring out the psych sheet (top 20)

Rampart – 279 Valor Christian – 233 Heritage – 220 Cheyenne Mountain – 210 Silver Creek – 159 Winot – 155 Windsor – 131 Mullen – 120 Evergreen – 114 Loveland – 80 Fort Collins – 80 Highlands Ranch – 76 George Washington – 73 Air Academy – 62 Pine Creek – 54 Thompson Valley – 53 Pueblo South – 44 Grand Junstion – 39 Greeley West – 35 Coronado – 25

Preview:

Rampart is seeded to score 110 more points than last year, when they came in 5th. The defending champions, Cheyenne Mountain, are 4th when the psych sheet is scored.

Rampart is seeded 1st in the 200 medley relay with a 1:45.99, over 1.5 seconds ahead of the 2nd seed, Heritage. Cheyenne Mountain is the defending champ in the 200 medley relay, where they broke the 4A state record last year with a 1:44.59. Cheyenne is seeded 3rd this year with a 1:48.92, but they only lost their anchor from last year, so they are still in a reasonable place to defend their title.

Cat Wright (Cheyenne Mountain) will look to defend her title in the 100 fly from last year. She went 55.45 to win the 100 fly last year, winning by over a second. She is seeded 1st with a 55.67 this year, which puts her in striking distnace of the 4A record, which sits at 55.05.

Kylie Andrews (Heritage) won the 100 free and 100 back last year, and has opted to swim the 200 free instead of 100 back this year. Andrews went 50.59 to win the 100 free last year (50.57 prelims), which was half a second off the 4A record of 50.08. She is seeded first this year with a 51.29. She is seeded 3rd in the 200 free with a 1:55.96, behind Lainee Jones (Pueblo South) at 1:52.55 and Erin Lang (Loveland) at 1:55.27.

Lang is the defending champ in the 500 free, where she went 4:59.26 to be the only swimmer under 5 minutes. She is seeded 4th with a 5:17.43, which is 2 seconds slower than she was seeded last year. Cheyenne Mountain sophomores Clare Sanderson and Frances Hayward are seeded 1-2 with times of 5:11.14 and 5:13.16 respectively.

Class 5A:

Friday-Saturday, February 9-10th

EPIC, Fort Collins, CO

Short course yards

Psych sheet

Defending champions: Fossil Ridge High School

Last year runner-up: Fairview High School

Scoring out the psych sheet (top 20)

Fossil Ridge – 317 Fairview – 286 Arapahoe – 192 Rocky Mountain – 147 Rock Canyon – 144 Cherry Creek – 141 Mountain Vista – 132 Castle View/Douglas County – 121 Lewis-Palmer – 111 Regis – 107 Ralston Valley – 78 Monarch – 74 Chatfield – 64 Smoky Hill – 59 Legacy – 58 Horizon – 57 Columbine – 55 Dakota Ridge – 37 Grandview – 32 Broomfield – 26

Preview:

Fossil Ridge and Fairview came in 1st and 2nd last year, and come in 1st and 2nd this year when the psych sheet is scored out, but their scores are much lower than they were last year.

Fossil Ridge is seeded 1st in 8 of 11 swimming events, including all 3 relays. Fossil Ridge swept the relays last year, and returns all but 1 of those swimmers, Bailey Kovac, who swam on the 200 free relay. The Fossil Ridge team of Bayley Stewart, Zoe Bartel, Coleen Gillilan, and Kylee Alons returns in the 200 medley relay, which they they won by 5 seconds last year with a 1:39.40. That time was .15 seconds off the national high school public record of 1:39.25, and was the 2nd fastest public school time ever.

Bartel, Gillilan, and Alons are each seeded 1st in 2 events. Bartel is seeded 1st in the 200 IM and 100 breast, both of which she is the defending champion in. Bartel won those events in 1:59.48 and 1:00.22 last year. She is seeded with 2:02.59 and 1:01.75, and her best times are 1:56.23 and 58.98 from Winter Juniors in December. She already holds the CHSAA records in those events as well.

Gillilan is seeded 1st in the 100 fly and 200 free. She is the defending champion and CHSAA record holer in the 100 fly (53.15), and she swam the 50 free instead of the 200 free last year, coming in 3rd (23.28). Gillilan’s best time in the 100 fly is 52.60 from Winter Juniors in December. She is seeded with a 54.08. In the 200, she is seeded with a 1:51.26, which is her best time. It took a 1:50.46 to win the event last year.

Alons is taking on the 50 and 100 free, where she is seeded 1st with times of 23.07 and 50.74 respectively. She is the defending champion in both those events as well, but Merideth Rees is seeded only .39 seconds behind her in the 100 (51.15). Alons best times are 22.47 and 49.60, while the CHSAA records are 22.41 and 48.45, both set by Missy Franklin.