NBAC’s Lauren Pool Verbally Commits to University of Kentucky Class of 2023

Lauren Poole, who hails from Crofton, Maryland, has announced her verbal commitment to swim for the University of Kentucky in 2019-20, joining fellow commits Caitlin Brooks and Kaitlynn Wheeler in the class of 2023. Poole is a junior at South River High School in Edgewater, MD and she swims for North Baltimore Aquatic Club.

“I’m so proud to share my verbal commitment to the University of Kentucky class of 2023! I can’t wait to be a part of such an amazing school and team. Go wildcats!!! #BBN 💙💙😸”

Poole is a versatile talent with national-level cuts in back, breast, and IM. At the Maryland Swimming Short Course Senior Championships last month, she won the 200 breast, was runner-up in the 100 back, 200 back, 200 IM, and 400 IM, placed third in the 100 breast, and took fifth in the 200 free. She notched PBs in the 200 free, 50/100/200 back, and 200 breast.

At last summer’s Junior Nationals she was an A-finalist in the 200 back (2:15.19 in prelims), a B-finalist in the 400 IM (4:54.35 in prelims), and a C-finalist in the 200 breast (2:35.58). During the summer she improved her LCM times in the 100/200 free, 200 back, 100/200 breast, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM.

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, her best SCY times are:

50 back – 25.24

100 back – 54.12

200 back – 1:56.38

100 breast – 1:03.58

200 breast – 2:14.32

200 IM – 2:01.03

400 IM – 4:15.00

200 free – 1:50.02

