3 State Records, 7 Meet Records Fall At Maine Class B State Meet

Maine Class B

February 19th

Short Course Yards

Boys Results

Girls Results

TOP 10 TEAM SCORES

GIRLS

Cape Elizabeth – 351 Greely – 335 Mount Desert Island – 223 Morse – 213 Camden Hills Regional – 161 Yarmouth – 153 John Bapst Memorial – 152 Ellsworth – 141 Belfast Area – 117 Old Town – 95

BOYS

Mount Desert Island – 343 Ellsworth – 326.5 Cape Elizabeth – 239 Morse – 210 Camden Hills Regional – 159 Lincoln Academy – 158 Belfast Area – 143 Yarmouth – 123 Old Town – 118 Greely – 108.5

Cape Elizabeth came away with the state title in the girls meet, while Mount Desert Island won the boys title. There were 7 Class B meet records broken, 3 of which were also Maine State records.

Olivia Tighe pulled off an unusual and very impressive double, winning the 100 free and 500 free back-to-back. Tighe first won the 100 free, blasting a 50.23 for a huge lifetime best, shattering the State and meet records, which sat at 51.02. She split the race tightly, going out in 24.39, and coming back in 25.89. She then won the 500 free, with inly the boys 500 in-between the races. She posted a 5:03.21, which while not being on quite the same level as a 50.2 100, was good enough to win by 26 seconds. Tighe was also a member of the Cape Elizabeth 200 free relay, which won the event in a new state record. Caroline Mahoney (24.12), Hope Campbell (24.92), Alicia Lawrence (27.74), and Tighe (23.42) combined to post a 1:36.20, breaking the state record by nearly half a second.

Olivia Harper, just a sophomore, broke the state record in the girls 100 back, blasting a 54.64. Her time shattered her own state and meet records, which sat at 56.25 from last year. She was out in 26.74, and back in 27.90 en route to dropping 1.6 seconds from last year. With 2 seasons left, Harper will have plenty of opportunity to bring that record even further down.

Liam Sullivan, who already holds the meet record in the boys 100 breast, won the 200 IM and 100 back in meet record times. Sullivan went 1:53.66 in the 200 IM to win by more than 10 seconds, and shattering the meet record of 1:55.77. His splits were good all-around, coming in at 24.66/28.31/33.21/27.48. He then went on to win the 100 back in a time of 51.99, 2 and a half seconds ahead of the rest of the field. He was out in 25.40, and back in 26.59, coming in just under the meet record of 52.26.

Camden Holmes won the boys 50 free in a new meet record of 21.16. He won by well over half a second, just barely edging out the previous meet record of 21.19. He also anchored the winning Ellsworth 200 free relay to victory in anew meet record of 1:29.54. The team of Sean Hill (24.19), Austin Baron (22.24), Richie Matthews (21.92), and Holmes (21.19) combined to edge out the meet record by .03 seconds.

EVENT WINNERS

GIRLS

200 medley relay: Morse (Martin, Harper, Harper, Totman) – 1:50.18

200 free: Caroline Mahoney (Cape Elizabeth) – 1:53.67

200 IM: Ava Sealander (George Stevens) – 2:09.89

50 free: Alicia Lawrence (Cape Elizabeth) – 23.79

1 meter diving: Julia Bisson (Greely) – 396.30

100 fly: Olivia Harper (Morse) – 56.35

100 free: Olivia Tighe (Cape Elizabeth) – 50.23 (STATE RECORD)

500 free: Olivia Tighe (Cape Elizabeth) – 5:03.21

200 free relay: Cape Elizabeth (Mahoney, Campbell, Lawrence, Tighe) – 1:36.20 (STATE RECORD)

100 back: Olivia Harper (Morse) – 54.64 (STATE RECORD)

100 breast: Haily Harper (Morse) – 1:07.82

400 free relay: Cape Elizabeth (Lawrence, Mahoney, Campbell, Tighe) – 3:32.97

BOYS