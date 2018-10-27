Former NAG Record-Holder and #12 Tristen Ulett Verbals to Louisville

Dynamo Swim Club’s Tristen Ulett has sent a verbal commitment to the University of Louisville for 2020. She will join their class of 2024– she’s currently a high school junior. Ulett is #12 on SwimSwam’s way-too-early 2020 rankings from this spring.

This is Louisville’s 2nd top-20 commit for 2020, as Ulett joins #13 Gabi Albiero in the Cardinals’ class of 2024.

I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Louisville!! I wouldn’t have made it here without God, the tremendous support of my wonderful family, coaches, and teammates. I can’t wait to train with an amazing group of swimmers and under such a wonderful coaching staff! I couldn’t be any happier!! GO CARDS!!

TOP TIMES

50y free – 23.37

100y free – 49.75

200y free – 1:47.38

100y back – 54.31

200y back – 1:58.52

100y fly – 52.94

200y fly – 1:56.07

200y IM – 1:58.50

Ulett, when she was 14, broke the 13-14 NAG record in the 100 fly with a 52.97, which made her the first 13-14 girl to ever break 53.00 in the event. Regan Smith has since taken that record down to a 51.73, but Ulett is still the #2-ranked 13-14 girl in both butterfly events.

This year, Ulett hit lifetime bests in long course in the 100 free (56.61), 50 fly (27.98) and 100 fly (1:00.27). Ulett was the 100 fly runner-up at the 2017 Winter Junior Championships – East.

Louisville has a lot of upperclassman power in butterfly, namely senior Mallory Comerford and junior Grace Oglesby. Ulett will help offset both of these losses, as she’ll be a freshman the season after Oglesby is finished with her NCAA eligibility.

Ulett would’ve made the ACC A final in the 200 fly, and B finals in the 100 fly and 200 IM. She is also a strong sprint freestyler and backstroker, so her versatility will be an asset for the Cardinals. In the 200 fly, her best event, Ulett would’ve been within a tenth of the 2018 NCAA invitation cutoff.

