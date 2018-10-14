All in the Family: Gabi Albiero Verbals to Louisville’s Class of 2024

Louisville, Kentucky’s Gabi Albiero has announced a verbal commitment to the University of Louisville, where her father is head coach Arthur Albiero, her brother Estefan Albiero swam, and her brother Nicolas Albiero is currently a sophomore. Gabi will join the Cardinals in the fall of 2020 and thus overlap with her Nicolas for one year.

Albiero is a junior at Christian Academy of Louisville (CAL), where her mother Amy Albiero is the head coach. As an eighth grader at the 2016 KHSAA State Swimming and Diving Championship, she stunned a stacked field in the 50 free final with a state-record time of 22.80. In her freshman campaign she defended her state title in the 50 free (22.94), was runner-up in the 100 fly (54.32), and anchored the medley relay (22.53) and the 400 free relay (49.84). This past season she lowered her record in the 50 free to 22.64, won the 100 fly (53.04), split a 23.42 fly on the medley relay and anchored the 200 free relay (22.99).

Albiero swims year-round for her mother at Cardinal Aquatics. She is a national-level qualifier in every single stroke. At Winter Juniors last December she won the 100 fly with a PB of 52.59; she also competed in the 50 free (5th), 100 free (12th), 200 free (30th in prelims), and 200 fly (35th in prelims), and was entered in the 100 back and 200 IM but didn’t swim them. She contributed a 22.11 anchor to the winning 200 medley relay which set the meet record, and a 48.87 to the runner-up 400 medley relay. This summer at Phillips 66 Nationals in Irvine, she went best times in the 50/100 free and 50/100 fly. She finished 15th in the 50 fly and 22nd in the 100 fly, breaking the 1:00 barrier for the first time in the latter.

With 2 years of high school left before she suits up for the Cardinals, Albiero can already be counted upon to deliver points at ACCs. Her best times would have scored in the A finals of the 100/200 fly and the B finals of the 50 free and 100 breast. It took 51.92 in the 100 fly, 1:55.38 in the 200 fly, and 22.21 in the 50 free to get a second swim at 2018 NCAAs.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 22.64

100 free – 49.91

200 free – 1:49.82

100 fly – 52.59

200 fly – 1:57.72

100 breast – 1:01.73

100 back – 55.33

200 IM – 2:02.66

So excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Louisville! Couldn’t imagine being apart of any other team!Can’t wait to be a Louisville Cardinal! #L1C4 ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/Wvypl06wAA — Gabi Albiero (@AlbieroGabi) October 14, 2018

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].