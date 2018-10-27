NJ Sprint Free/Breast Specialist Kate Fuhrmann Sends Verbal to Pitt

Kate Fuhrmann of Berkeley Heights, New Jersey has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Pittsburgh for 2019-20.

“I chose University of Pittsburgh because I know it will give me the best opportunity to reach my athletic and academic goals. It was obvious to me when I first stepped on campus that the team was something special. Not only do they encourage each other in and out of the pool, they strive to encourage the other teams on campus as well. I knew that this team had the best atmosphere for me. One of the most important aspects of the school, and team, is all of the outlets they offer for their student athletes to thrive. The resources available not only in the pool but in every part of their program shows how much they truly care about their swimmers as not only athletes, but people. Ultimately, I made the decision because of the incredible coaching staff and amazing team culture. I can’t wait for my next four years as a Panther! Hail to Pitt!”

Fuhrmann is a senior at Union Catholic High School in Scotch Plains. She swims year-round for Summit Area YMCA. A sprint free and breaststroke specialist, Fuhrmann holds school records in the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 breast, the only Union Catholic swimmer (boy or girl) with three individual marks. She swam the 50 free and 100 breast at the 2018 NJSIAA Meet of Champions and placed 7th in the 100 breast (1:05.43). In club swimming, she finaled in the 50/100/200 breast events at 2018 YMCA Long Course National Championships. She earned PBs in all three breaststroke events, plus the 50 free and 100 free, at YNats.

SCY times:

100 free – 52.90

50 free – 24.07

100 breast – 1:04.75

200 breast – 2:23.71

Fuhrmann will join future Panthers Alex Marlow, Daisy Anderson, Kayla Graham, Sydney Joyce, Tatum Detwiler, in the class of 2023.