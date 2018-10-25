Pitt Secures Verbal from NEPSAC D2 Record-holder Sydney Joyce

Sydney Joyce of Longmeadow, Massachusetts has announced her intention to swim for the Pitt Panthers in the class of 2023. Joyce specializes in the longer end of the freestyle range and swims for Williston Northampton School and Bluefish Swim Club.

“I’m extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at the University of Pittsburgh. I chose Pitt because of the amazing academic and athletic opportunities along with the team culture. Immediately upon arriving on campus, the team members and coaches made me feel included and at home. Thank you to my family, coaches, and friends who have supported me along the way. I can’t wait for my next four years as a Panther!! Hail to Pitt!”

Joyce won the 200 free and the 500 free at the 2018 NEPSAC Division II Championships. She went a PB in the 200 (1:52.86) and set the meet record in the 500 with 4:58.79. She further added to Williston Northampton’s team championship by swimming legs on the 200 free and 400 free relays, both of which won New England titles.

In club swimming, Joyce is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the mile. She competed at PSS Santa Clara last summer and went best times in the 200/400/800/1500 free. She swam the same four events at Richmond Futures at the end of the summer but her best times remained those from Santa Clara. Joyce also improved her 200 IM time at an invitational in June.

SCY times:

1650 free – 16:44.29

1000 free – 10:06.33

500 free – 4:58.20

200 free – 1:52.86

Joyce will join Alex Marlow, Daisy Anderson, Kayla Graham, and Tatum Detwiler in the class of 2023.