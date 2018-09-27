VHSL 5A Finalist Kayla Graham of NCAP Sends Verbal to Pitt

Kayla Graham of Nation’s Capital Swim Club has verbally committed to the University of Pittsburgh class of 2023.

I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to swim at the University of Pittsburgh. Thank you to all my coaches, friends, and family for their incredible support through this process. I can’t wait to officially join the panther family! # hailtopitt

Graham competes for her high school, Broad Run High School, where she was a finalist in both of her individual events at the 2018 VHSL 5A Championships. There, she placed 7th in the 100 fly (55.95) and 8th in the 200 IM (2:06.98). She also split a 24.91 fly leg on Broad Run’s 5th place 200 medley relay.

TOP TIMES

100y fly – 55.40

200y fly – 2:00.75

200y IM – 2:06.48

50m fly – 28.82

100m fly – 1:03.97

Graham’s strengths lie in the butterfly events, though she’s shown prowess in the 200 IM, too. Pitt had five women in the 54’s in the 100 fly last season, and only one swimmer under 2:01 (current junior Madelyn Shaffer at 1:59.16) in the 200 fly. Graham should figure right into the thick of things in the butterfly group at Pitt.