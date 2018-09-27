UNC Receives Verbal from Sprinter Gavin Mayo

North Carolina has picked up a verbal commitment from Gavin Mayo of Hempfield High School in Pennsylvania.

I am ecstatic to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of North Carolina next year. I chose UNC because of their incredible coaching staff and top notch swim program. The facilities are amazing and the academic opportunities offered are outstanding. I felt right at home on campus and I really loved the time I spent with the team. I have been blessed to have supportive coaches, family, and friends for pushing me and believing in me throughout my swimming career. Go Heels!

TOP TIMES

50y free – 20.73

100y free – 46.80

50m free – 24.46

Mayo is a pure sprinter, and his lifetime bests in the sprint frees have all come in 2018. At the 2018 Pennsylvania AAA Championships, Mayo was Hempfield’s top finisher in the 50 free, clocking a 20.81 to take 4th overall. He also raced the 100 free (47.21) but did not qualify for finals.

UNC only had one person break 20 seconds last year in the 50 free, so Mayo’s addition in 2019 could help address a lineup weakness for the Tar Heels. Breaststroker Andrew Rafalko and Rhode Island high school record-holder Harry Homans have also verbally committed to UNC for 2019.