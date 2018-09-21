Andrew Rafalko Makes Verbal Commitment to North Carolina

Andrew Rafalko, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Carmel, Indiana, has announced his verbal commitment to the University of North Carolina for 2019-20. He will join Harry Homans in the class of 2023.

“I am so excited to announce that I have verbally committed to swim and study at The University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. I absolutely loved everything about it from the coaches to the team to the campus, I know UNC is the best fit for me. Thank you to everybody who made this possible! Go Heels!!”

Rafalko swims for Carmel High School, where he is a senior, and Carmel Swim Club. He placed 12th in the 200 IM (1:52.16) and 10th in the 100 breast (57.40) at the 2018 IHSAA Boys Swimming/Diving Championship, contributing points to Carmel’s first-place team finish. In club swimming he competed at this summer’s 2018 Speedo Junior Nationals in the 100/200 breast and 200 IM, notching a PB in the latter. During his junior year of high school, he achieved SCY bests in the 50 free, 200 back, 100/200 breast, 100 fly, and 200/400 IM.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 56.77

200 breast – 2:03.54

200 IM – 1:52.16

400 IM – 4:05.26

I am so excited to announce that I have verbally committed to swim and study at The University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. Thank you to everybody who made this possible! Go Heels!! 🐏 pic.twitter.com/tIZayNzF6f — Andrew Rafalko (@rafalkoandrew) September 6, 2018