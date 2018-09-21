Futures Sprint Champ Sarah Snyder Announces Verbal Pledge to Blue Devils

Palo Alto, California’s Sarah Snyder has announced her intention to swim for Duke University’s class of 2023 where she will join the already-committed Alex Bumpas, Emma Shuppert, and Olwyn Bartis in the fall of 2019.

“Super duperrr excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at Duke University in the class of 2023! Shoutout to all the friends, teammates, coaches, family and teachers that supported and help [sic] me along the way, I couldn’t have gotten here without you. I can’t wait to become a Blue Devil! Go Duke!! 💙”

A NISCA All-American who specializes in sprint freestyle, Snyder swims for Gunn High School and Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics. She won the 50m free (26.26) and 100m free (56.99) and was runner-up in the 200m free (2:04.65) at Santa Clara Futures this summer. She blasted a 56.70 anchor leg on PASA’s 400 medley relay, coming from behind to tie Santa Clara Swim Club for the gold medal. Snyder also competed in the 400 free, 100 fly (11th place), and 200 IM. All told, she wrapped up her LCM season with PBs in the 50/100/200/400 free, 50/100/200 fly, and 200 IM.

In her junior year of high school, Snyder swam the 200 free and 100 fly. She placed 3rd in the former and 9th in the latter at 2018 CIF-Central Coast Section Championships before going on to the California State Meet. There she placed 9th in the 200 free and 18th in the fly, and contributed anchor legs of 22.9 and 49.7 to Gunn’s 200 medley and 400 free relays.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.26

100 free– 50.30

200 free – 1:48.34

100 fly – 54.94