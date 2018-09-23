British National 400 IM Champion Daisy Anderson Announces Verbal to Pitt

Daisy Anderson from Kent, England has verbally committed to the University of Pittsburgh for the 2019-2020 season. She will join Alex Marlow and Tatum Detwiler in the class of 2023. Anderson wrote on social media:

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Pittsburgh. Upon meeting the Coaches and the Team, I knew that this was the University for me! The great coaching staff and the enthusiastic team made my decision an easy one, I cannot wait to be part of such an amazing team. Hail to Pitt!”

Anderson swims for Dan Cross at Thanet Swim Club. She is reigning British Junior Champion and National Age Rank #1 in the 400m IM. She represented Team GB at the 2018 LEN European Junior Swimming Championships in Helsinki, Finland in July. Two weeks later she won the bronze medal in the 400 IM at the British Summer National Age Group Championships in the combined 17/18 age group; she was the fastest 17-year-old in the event.

Top LCM times (converted to SCY):

400IM – 4:51.98 (4:17.27)

200IM – 2:19.09 (2:02.42)

200m back – 2:15.99 (2:00.35)

100m back – 1:04.73 (57.23)

200m fly – 2:16.96 (2:00.86)

100m fly – 1:02.99 (55.48)

400m free – 4:23.97 (500m free – 4:55.76)

