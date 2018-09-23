Versatile 20th-Ranked Ayla Spitz Verbally Commits to Cal

Ayla Spitz of Newport Harbor High School in California, related to twin sister Zoe Spitz but not related to 9-time Olympic gold medalist Mark Spitz, has verbally committed to Cal. She will join the team in the fall of 2019.

One of the top recruits in the class out of Orange County, and the #20 recruit on our list of the top 20 girls from the class of 2019, Spitz is a versatile swimmer who projects as a middle-distance freestyler, backstroker and IM’er at the collegiate level. She joins a Cal team that, led by head coach Teri McKeever, that has won more backstroke titles than anyone in the last 20 years, and has shown recent success in the IM races as well. Cal has won 10 of the last 18 NCAA titles in the 100 back, 8 of the last 17 NCAA titles in the 200 back, and 4 of the last 7 NCAA titles in the 200 IM.

Spitz’s best times in yards:

50 free – 23.00

100 free – 48.88

200 free – 1:45.44

500 free – 4:45.91

100 back – 53.46

200 back – 1:57.27

100 breast – 1:04.36

100 fly – 54.73

200 IM – 1:58.68

400 IM – 4:15.38

In long course, Spitz also has Summer Nationals cuts in the 100 back (1:02.44), the 200 free (2:00.74), and the 200 IM (2:17.60). That 200 free time tied her for the 6th-best among American 17 & unders in this summer’s long course season. She finished 4th in both the 100 and 200 freestyle races at Junior Nationals this summer.

She already has NCAA “B” time standards in the 100 free, 200 free, 500 free, 100 back, 200 back, 200 IM, and 400 IM.

Her twin sister Zoe, who is more of a butterflier (55.21/2:01.68 in yards), has not yet announced her college decision. Both swimmers train with Irvine Novaquatics.