In-state Breaststroker Alex Marlow Sends Verbal Commitment to Pitt

Paoli, Pennsylvania’s Alex Marlow has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Pittsburgh for the 2019-20 school year.

“I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim D1 for the University of Pittsburgh! The coaches and team were so welcoming and supportive, and I can’t wait to attend a school with outstanding academics and an amazing swim program. I’m so grateful for my parents and coaches for supporting me along this journey. I can’t wait to be a Panther! Hail to Pitt! #h2oP #gopanthers #L19HTITUP”

Marlow is a rising senior at Berwyn, Pennsylvania’s Conestoga High School. She competed in the 200 IM and 100 breast at the 2018 PIAA AAA State Meet, and also contributed to Conestoga’s 8th-place 400 free relay and 10th-place 200 medley relay. In club swimming she represents Upper Main Line YMCA and has competed at YMCA Nationals since 2016. She was an A-finalist in the 200 breast and a B-finalist in the 100 breast at the 2017 YMCA Short Course National Championships.

Marlow’s top times come from her sophomore year of high school. They include:

200 breast – 2:16.38

100 breast – 1:03.47

50 breast – 30.42

400 IM – 4:27.01

200 IM – 2:06.65

