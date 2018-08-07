Kathleen Baker World Record Goal Setter: GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

Olympic champion, world champion and world record holder Kathleen Baker is the best goal setter I’ve met. I’m sure a lot of athletes do what she does, but 99% don’t, and they should.

Got a phone? Set an alarm with your goal time. Kathleen’s is set for 8pm every night. You might think she would’ve given up on her phone-alarm goal-reminder after not reaching one of her goal-times for over 1,000 days, but she stuck with it. That’s how you become a world record holder–that and a lot work. At the very least, you’ll stay focused and inch your swimming career (academic or business career) further.

Kathleen’s 58 flat 100m back woke up a lot fans at U.S. Nationals. Turning pro shortly thereafter was a bit of a surprise, but it makes sense. Kathleeen will continue to train at Cal while finishing her undergrad, but I think she will stay connected with her old coach David Marsh at Team Elite Aquatics as well, a proven formula, as she zeros-in on 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials.

QUESTION: Is there a better way in the digital age to set goals than with an iPhone alert?

PAN PAC PREDICTIONS:

200 Back – I think Kathleen wins, but I could see Regan Smith breaking through as well. It’s a tough call, but I see both of them in the 205.5 range.

100 Back – Kathleen rides the confidence wave to a 57.9, another world record, with Canada’s Kylie Masse close on her heels.

What do you think?

Follow Kathleen Baker on Instagram here.

Like Kathleen Baker Facebook here.

RECENT EPISODES

This is a Gold Medal Media production presented by SwimOutlet.com. Host Gold Medal Mel Stewart is a 3-time Olympic medalist and the co-founder of SwimSwam.com, a Swimming News website.