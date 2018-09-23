Tatum Detwiler Announces Verbal to In-state Pitt Panthers

Tatum Detwiler, a senior at Connellsville Area High School in Connellsville, Pennsylvania, has announced via social media her intention to swim for the University of Pittsburgh beginning in 2019-20. She will join fellow Pennsylvanian Alex Marlow in the Panthers’ class of 2023.

“Super excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Pittsburgh for swimming!!! Huge thanks to my coaches, my family, and my friends for helping me get to this point. So ready to take on the next 4 years as a Panther!!! Hail to Pitt! 💙💛🏊‍ #H2oP #L19HTITUP”

As a sophomore Detwiler placed 6th in the 100 breast with a lifetime-best 1:03.57 at the 2017 PIAA Girls AAA Swimming and Diving Championships. She didn’t participate her junior year.

Detwiler swims year-round with Belle Vernon Swim Club. Throughout the course of her junior year in high school she improved her PBs in the SCY 50/200 free, 100/200 back, 50/200 breast, and 200/400 IM as well as the LCM 50 free, 200 back, and 200 breast. She finished in the top-3 in all her events (50 free, 100 back, 100/200 breast, and 200/400 IM) at the 2018 Short Course Junior Olympics, and closed out long-course season showing her versatility by competing in the 50/100 free, 100/200 back, 100/200 breast, 100 fly, and 200/400 IM at Summer JOs.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:03.57

50 breast – 29.76

100 back – 56.78

100 free – 53.26

50 free – 23.70