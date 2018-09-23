Cincinnati Bearcats Add Verbal Commitment from Lindsey Sanders

Lindsey Sanders of Knoxville, Tennessee has announced that she will swim for the University of Cincinnati beginning in 2019. Also verbally committed to the class of 2023 are Jaclyn Klimczak and Katherine Connolly.

“I chose the University of Cincinnati because I felt at home the first time I stepped onto campus. I love the staff and the team and am super excited to be a Bearcat student athlete!”

A senior at the L&N STEM Academy, Sanders is a versatile talent who specializes nonetheless in breast and IM. She finished 4th in the 200 IM (2:05.7) and 3rd in the 100 breast (1:03.7) at the 2018 Tennessee TISCA High School Championships her junior year. She swims year-round under Larry Hough at Tennessee Aquatics, with whom she has competed at Junior Nationals and USA Futures meets in each of the last 2 years.

Sanders had a particularly impressive LCM season this past summer, notching PBs in the 50 free, 50/100/200 breast, and 200/400 IM at Southeastern Swimming LSC Long Course Championships. There she won the 200 breast and was an A-finalist in the 50 breast, 200 IM, and 400 IM.

At Cincinnati, Sanders will have two years with the breaststroke duo of Victoria Hunt and Grace Seibert, with whom she would have shared the B final in the 100 breast and 200 breast at 2018 AAC Championships. She also would have scored in the B final of the 200 IM with current juniors Eliza Manning and Michaela Wheeler.

Top SCY/LCM times:

100 breast – 1:03.74/1:14.63

200 breast – 2:18.77/2:40.80

200 IM – 2:03.89/2:26.52

400 IM – 4:31.46/5:14.45