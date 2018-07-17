Jaclyn Klimczak Puts Cincinnati on the Board with Verbal to Class of 2023

Jaclyn Klimczak from Hanna, Indiana has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Cincinnati for 2019-20.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to the university of Cincinnati! I can’t wait to be a bearcat!”

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Klimczak is a rising senior at Chesterton High School. She placed 4th in the 100 back (54.95) and 8th in the 200 IM (2:05.93) at 2018 IHSAA Girls Swimming/Diving Championship her junior year. She achieved lifetime bests in both those events during prelims of the state meet, going 54.44 and 2:02.30, respectively. She also swam her best 50 back (26.03) leading off the 6th-place medley relay and contributed a leg (52.40) to the 10th-place 400 free relay.

Klimczak does her year-round swimming with Duneland Swim Club. After high school championships, she notched a slew of PBs at Indiana LSC Senior Short Course Championships: 200 back, 100/200 fly, and 400 IM. She was runner-up in the 200 back, 3rd in the 200 fly and 400 IM, 6th in the 200 free, and 12th in the 100 fly. Her top times would have helped the runner-up Bearcats at the 2018 AAC Championship, scoring in the A finals of the 100 back, 200 back, 200 fly, and 400 IM, and the B final of the 200 free and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

100 back – 54.44

200 back – 1:58.63

200 IM – 2:02.30

400 IM – 4:21.19

100 fly – 57.36

200 fly – 2:01.67

200 free – 1:50.15

