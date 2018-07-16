Brazilian Sprint Star Bruno Fratus Out Of Pan Pacs

Among the 16 Brazilian swimmers named to the nation’s Pan Pacific Championships squad was World Championships medalist Bruno Fratus, the 29-year-old veteran who has had a red-hot summer. While competing at the Mare Nostrum series, Fratus surpassed countryman Cesar Cielo for the title of most sub-22 50m freestyle swims.

However, the Brazilian swimming federation has announced that Fratus has been removed from the Pan Pacs roster due to a shoulder injury. The veteran sprinter is suffering from inflammation in 2 tendons on the left shoulder, confirmed after his series of racing this summer. Per the CBDA doctor, Gustavo Maglioca, Fratus has been in recovery mode the past few weeks and won’t be in form by the time Tokyo comes around.

Replacing Fratus will be Iago Moussalem, the two-time Brazilian junior national champion who competes stateside for the Miami (OH) Redhawks. Additionally, former Auburn head coach Brett Hawke will also be replaced as a result Fratus’ roster departure. Andre Luiz Ferreira will now be joining the coaching staff.

The stage was set for a potential showdown among Fratus, British record holder Ben Proud and America’s world championship star Caeleb Dressel to take place in Tokyo in the battle for the sprint crown.

The official CBDA bulletin can be found here.