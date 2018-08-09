Follow Along with Your Pan Pac Pick’em Entries

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Entries for the Pan Pac Pick’em contest have closed – the meet has started. If you want to cheer for you picks and you can’t remember who you selected, follow along here. As the meet progresses this spreadsheet will be updated with scores

View your entries here

Contest rules and prize information

Bigly

The SwimSwam cover curse lives on.

