When, and Where, to Watch the 2018 Pan Pac Championships

The 2018 Pan Pacific Championships are coming up in just a few days, with pool swimming events scheduled* for August 9th-12th, 2018. Viewers can tune in to the Olympic Channel at 5:30am ET on the 9th, 6am ET on the 10th and 11th, and 4am ET on the 12th for a delayed broadcast of each respective finals session. Olympic Channel will show a re-air of each finals session late afternoon/evening on the same day. There are also streams available for each session on either NBCsports.com or usaswimming.org, depending on the day.

*pending no interference from Typhoon Shanshan

For more information and a full broadcasting schedule, click here.

Below, view a table of the start times for prelims and finals of each pool session in Tokyo, with several time zones listed for viewers around the world.

Prelims begin at 10am in Tokyo all four days, while finals begin 5:30pm on Thursday and Sunday and 6pm on Friday and Saturday.

SESSION START TIMES, 2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS