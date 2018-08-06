When, and Where, to Watch the 2018 Pan Pac Championships

The 2018 Pan Pacific Championships are coming up in just a few days, with pool swimming events scheduled* for August 9th-12th, 2018. Viewers can tune in to the Olympic Channel at 5:30am ET on the 9th, 6am ET on the 10th and 11th, and 4am ET on the 12th for a delayed broadcast of each respective finals session. Olympic Channel will show a re-air of each finals session late afternoon/evening on the same day. There are also streams available for each session on either NBCsports.com or usaswimming.org, depending on the day.
*pending no interference from Typhoon Shanshan
Below, view a table of the start times for prelims and finals of each pool session in Tokyo, with several time zones listed for viewers around the world.
Prelims begin at 10am in Tokyo all four days, while finals begin 5:30pm on Thursday and Sunday and 6pm on Friday and Saturday.
SESSION START TIMES, 2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS
|Prelims/Finals
|Tokyo Time (GMT +9)
|GMT+1
|GMT-3
|GMT-5
|GMT-8
|GMT+10
|Countries
|Japan
|UK, Portugal
|Brazil
|US/Canada (East Coast)
|US/Canada (West Coast)
|Australia (Sydney)
|Thursday, August 9th
|10am/5:30pm
|2am/9:30am
|10pm/5:30am
|8pm/3:30am
|5pm/12:30am
|11am/6:30pm
|Friday, August 10th
|10am/6pm
|2am/10am
|10pm/6am
|8pm/3am
|5pm/12am
|11am/7pm
|Saturday, August 11th
|10am/6pm
|2am/10am
|10pm/6am
|8pm/3am
|5pm/12am
|11am/7pm
|Sunday, August 12th
|10am/5:30pm
|2am/9:30am
|10pm/5:30am
|8pm/3:30am
|5pm/12:30am
|11am/6:30pm
I am going to ask again. Where can I find Olympic channel if my cable provider doesn’t offer it? I used a week trial last week on fobu or such. Not sure that will work again. Any other Trials I can try?
I don’t know if Brazil sportv channel has a live on YouTube or trials but you can check it out
YouTube TV has Olympic channel as does Hulu with Live Tv and they both have trials. I’d recommend Youtube as Hulu has a very annoying UI for its tv service.
Lol I’m gonna have to watch this on my phone at 3 in the morning to not annoy my family.
US/Canada times are out by one hour. EST is 5 hrs behind the UK and 8hrs for PST.
EST Should be 9pm/4.30am and 9pm/5am
PST should be 6pm/1.30am and 6pm/2am