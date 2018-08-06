2018 Pan Pacs TV/Stream Broadcasting Schedule

The 2018 Pan Pacific Championships are coming up in just a few days, with pool swimming events scheduled* for August 9th-12th, 2018. NBCNBC Sports, the Olympic Channel, and USA Swimming will serve as the broadcasting platforms for the meet. Viewers can tune in to the Olympic Channel at 5:30am ET on the 9th, 6am ET on the 10th and 11th, and 4am ET on the 12th for a delayed broadcast of each respective finals session. Olympic Channel will show a re-air of each finals session late afternoon/evening on the same day. There are also streams available for each session on either NBCsports.com or usaswimming.org, depending on the day.

*pending no interference from Typhoon Shanshan

Below is the streaming and TV broadcasting schedule for the 2018 Pan Pac Championships. Prelims begin 10am Tokyo time every day, while finals times vary day-to-day. More information and a full time zone chart for prelims and finals sessions can be seen here.

U.S. TV/Stream Broadcasting Schedule

Date Network Time (ET) Event Live or Delay Webcast
August 9 Olympic Channel 5:30 a.m. ET Day 1 Finals Delay nbcsports.com
August 9 N/A 1 p.m. ET Deck Pass Live Live usaswimming.org
August 9 Olympic Channel 5:30 p.m. ET Day 1 Finals Re-air nbcsports.com
August 10 Olympic Channel 6 a.m. ET Day 2 Finals Delay nbcsports.com
August 10 N/A 1 p.m. ET Deck Pass Live Live usaswimming.org
August 10 Olympic Channel 6 p.m. ET Day 2 Finals Re-air nbcsports.com
August 11 Olympic Channel 6 a.m. ET Day 3 Finals Delay nbcsports.com
August 11 N/A 1 p.m. ET Deck Pass Live Live usaswimming.org
August 11 NBC 4 p.m. ET Finals Taped nbcsports.com
August 11 Olympic Channel 8 p.m. ET Day 3 Finals Re-air nbcsports.com
August 12 Olympic Channel 5 a.m. ET Day 4 Finals Delay nbcsports.com
August 12 N/A 1 p.m. Deck Pass Live Live usaswimming.org
August 12 NBC 4 p.m. ET Finals Taped nbcsports.com
August 12 Olympic Channel 8 p.m. ET Day 4 Finals Re-air nbcsports.com

kdswim

You mention prelims begin at 10am Tokyo time, but it appears there is no source for live streaming of prelims (around 9pm ET) on this chart, or anywhere I’ve seen yet.

Pvdh

https://www.teamusa.org/olympic-channel-broadcast-schedule
According to this, it will be live-streamed on Olympic channel

kdswim

Olympic channel shows no indication of showing Prelims. Also the finals are not really live but delayed an hour or two.

Pvdh

Nvm read it wrong. I think the best option is going to be subscribing to a vpn for a month and using an Aussie stream. Probably what I’m gonna do.

