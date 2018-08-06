2018 Pan Pacs TV/Stream Broadcasting Schedule

The 2018 Pan Pacific Championships are coming up in just a few days, with pool swimming events scheduled* for August 9th-12th, 2018. NBC, NBC Sports, the Olympic Channel, and USA Swimming will serve as the broadcasting platforms for the meet. Viewers can tune in to the Olympic Channel at 5:30am ET on the 9th, 6am ET on the 10th and 11th, and 4am ET on the 12th for a delayed broadcast of each respective finals session. Olympic Channel will show a re-air of each finals session late afternoon/evening on the same day. There are also streams available for each session on either NBCsports.com or usaswimming.org, depending on the day.

*pending no interference from Typhoon Shanshan

Below is the streaming and TV broadcasting schedule for the 2018 Pan Pac Championships. Prelims begin 10am Tokyo time every day, while finals times vary day-to-day. More information and a full time zone chart for prelims and finals sessions can be seen here.

U.S. TV/Stream Broadcasting Schedule