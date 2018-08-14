Wilimovsky, Anderson Sweep Pan Pacs 10K Open Water Golds

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS – OPEN WATER

Jordan Wilimovsky won his third medal of 2018 Pan Pacs with a hard-fought 10K open water victory, while Haley Anderson battled back over the final lap to win the women’s event. Results have not been officially uploaded to the Seiko page, but race video on social media shows the unofficial medalists, barring any unforeseen changes.

In the men’s race, 20-year-old Taylor Abbott of the United States jumped out to an early lead, pacing the field for the first three laps of the five-lap showdown. Canada’s Eric Hedlin led a tight pack behind Abbott. Over the course of the fourth lap, Wilimovsky, the 2015 world champ and 2017 world runner-up, made his move, pushing past Abbott, with Hedlin also going by and remaining in second place by the end of the lap.

Wilimovsky and Hedlin battled side-by-side over the final lap, with Wilimovsky ultimately taking home the gold and Hedlin the silver. For Wilimovsky, that’s the second gold and third overall medal he’s won this meet, after winning the 1500 in the pool and taking silver in the 800. Australia’s Nick Sloman came home third, beating out a few other men in a very tight finish.

As for the women’s race, it was also an American who set the early pace: 2017 5K world champ Ashley Twichell. The 29-year-old Twichell led for the first two laps with a crowd on her tail, but gave up the lead to Australia’s Kareena Lee during lap 3. During that lap, both Australians made a run, with Chelsea Gubecka sitting third by the end of the lap after Lee and Twichell.

But in the fourth lap, Brazil’s Ana Marcela Cunha took over, roaring to about a two-and-a-half second lead with one lap remaining. Cunha is a highly-decorated open water swimmer, but all three of her World Championships golds have come in the 25K. She’s a three-time champion of the FINA Marathon Swim World Series (previously known as the 10K Marathon World Cup), winning the series in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

Anderson was third at that point, but rolled past Lee and Cunha over the final lap. The patient, veteran swim marks the second-straight Pan Pacs 10K gold for the 26-year-old Anderson. She won this event in 2014.

