Wilimovsky on Pool/OW Training: “Trying to make sure I can do it all”

2018 LOS ANGELES INVITE

USC Uytengsu Aquatic Center, Los Angeles, CA

July 12th-15th

Prelims at 8:30 a.m., finals at 5 p.m.

Jordan Wilimovsky, the 2015 open water 10k world champ and 2016 Rio 1500 fourth-place finisher, is acutely acquainted with distance swimming of all forms. He trains for both the longest open water and pool races, and told SwimSwam at the 2018 LA Invite that in training, “it’s all distance” to him.

The 24 year-old took most of 2017 off from pool competition to focus on open water training and racing, which paid off as he picked up a silver medal in the 10km at last summer’s FINA World Championships in Budapest. Wilimovsky, 24, has raced five 1500s so far in 2018, with his season-best of15:11.70 coming at the 2018 Speedo Grand Challenge in May. Saturday in Los Angeles, he won the race in 15:14.32, almost 25 seconds ahead of the second-place swimmer. He also won the 400 free Friday in 3:53.56.

In late June, he picked up wins in both the mile (17:48.7) and 10k (1:56:48) at the Flowers Sea Swim in the Cayman Islands.

Wilimovsky will be a podium favorite in the 400, 800 and 1500 at the 2018 US National Championships later this month.