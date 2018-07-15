16-Year-Old Kaitlyn Dobler Posts 1:09 100 BR, 1:00 100 FL In Mt. Hood

2018 SPEEDO SECTIONALS – MT. HOOD

Thursday-Sunday, July 12th-15th

Mt. Hood Aquatic Center, Gresham, OR

Hosted By Mt. Hood Aquatics

Long Course Meters

Results can be found on MeetMobile, search “2018 Speedo Sectionals – Mt. Hood”

The 3rd day of the Mt. Hood Sectional featured the 100 back, 400 free, 100 breast, and 100 fly. Emi Moronuki, 25, swam a 1:01.30 in the women’s 100 back, going out in 29.82 and coming back in 31.48. Moronuki has been sub-1:00 this year, posting a 59.77 at the Japan Open in May. 14-year-old Kennedy Noble posted a 1:02.51 to come in 2nd, dropping a massive 3 seconds from her previous best time of 1:05.47.

15-year-old Ashley Strouse swam a 4:17.19 to win the women’s 400 free, shaving .03 seconds off her personal best. Strouse swam a consistent race, posting 50 splits of 29.12, 32.14, 32.68, 32.66, 32.85, 32.96, 32.57, and 32.21 respectively. Lucas Hess won the men’s 400 free with a 3:59.82. That was Hess’ first time breaking 4:00, and not only that, he wasn’t all that close to the 4:00 mark to begin with. Coming into the meet, Hess had a personal best of 4:10.18, marking a huge time drop 10.36 seconds.

16-year-old Kaitlyn Dobler posted a 1:09.21 to win the women’s 100 breast. That was Dobler’s 1st time under 1:10, dropping 1.64 seconds from her previous best. Dobler was out in 32.67, coming back in 36.54. Dobler Also won the 100 fly, posting a 1:00.83. That also marked a big time drop for Dobler, who had previously been 1:02 91 at her fastest. Hiromasa Fujimori, 26, took the men’s 100 breast with a 1:01.57. Fujimori was off his personal best of of 1:00.33. He was out in 29.06, and back in 32.51.

Giles Smith, 26, won the men’s 100 fly, posting a 53.53, going out in 25.12 and back in 28.41. Smith has a best time of 51.92. Neil Wachtler, 20, won the men’s 100 backstroke with a 56.40, posting a first 50 split of 27.47, and a 2nd 50 of 28.93. He was Just off his personal best of 56.44.