Scott on racing teammate Hosszu: “She was scared I’d be intimidated, but it just pumps me up”

2018 LOS ANGELES INVITE

USC Uytengsu Aquatic Center, Los Angeles, CA

July 12th-15th

Prelims at 8:30 a.m., finals at 5 p.m.

Psych sheet

Results on Meet Mobile: “2018 CA Los Angeles Invite (1)”

USC rising senior Riley Scott out-raced USC alum and current Trojan Swim Club teammate Katinka Hosszu in the 200 breast Saturday at the Los Angeles Invite, resulting in a near-best time. While of course the event is not Hosszu’s speciality, Scott was nonetheless excited she could beat her in something.

Scott, representing the Marin Pirates, nearly matched her best time of 2:27.73 to win the race in 2:27.95 (34.43/38.41/37.78/37.33). The race was still close at the 100-mark, with Hosszu taking second in 2:30.16 (34.65/38.30/38.53/38.68).

Scott also gained ground on Hosszu during the breaststroke leg Friday when the pair raced in the 400 IM final – it ended in a best time and second-place finish for Scott, who split 1:06.25/1:16.57/1:17.82/1:07.37 for a 4:48.01. Hosszu, the world record holder, won in 4:44.22 (1:05.11/1:12.97/1:21.47/1:04.67).

Scott went 1:08.87 in the 100 breast Sunday morning and is the top seed heading into finals. She again, was only .2 off her best time of 1:08.67. Olympic 100 breast champion Ruta Meilutyte is also training with Scott and the Trojan Swim Club.