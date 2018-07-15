Jacob Narvid, 15, Drops 48 Seconds To Win 1500 At Mid Atlantic Champs

MIDDLE ATLANTIC LC SR CHAMPS 2018
- Wednesday-Saturday, July 11th-14th
- Arthur D. Kinney Natatorium (Bucknell University), Lewisburg, PA
- Hosted by West Shore YMCA and Hershey Aquatic Club
- Long Course Meters
- Live Results (Link is currently down)
The final day of the 2018 Middle Atlantic Champs featured the 1500 free, 200 back, 50 free, and 200 IM. Jacob Narvid, a 15 year old, won the men’s mile with a 16:07.52. That time marks a 48 second drop from his previous best time of 16:55.67, which he had swum last month. That time drop is a little less jaw-dropping when taking into consideration that Narvid has a SCY 1650 time of 15:51, but is still huge time drop nonetheless. Narvid sped up his pace slightly throughout the race, starting by holding low 1:05’s for 100 splits, then moving into 1:04’s, and finally 1:03’s for his last 3 100’s.
Madison Kolessar, 16, swam a 17:13.21 to win the women’s 1500. That time also marked a significant time drop of 12.43 seconds from her previous best time of 17:25.64. Kolessar was pretty consistent in her race, splitting low-1:09 and high-1:08 100’s the whole way through the race.
Sean Faikish, 16, and Alec Peckmann, 19, had a tight battle in the men’s 200 IM, with Faikish coming out on top with a 2:08.81 to Peckmann’s 2:08.83. Unfortunately, there are errors in their splits, so it’s not possible to know how exactly they each swam the race.
Other Day 4 Event Winners:
- Women’s 200 Back: Ann Behm – 2:16.41
- Men’s 200 Back: Logan Holt – 2:08.88
- Women’s 50 Free: Katrina Kuhn – 26.12
- Men’s 50 Free: Mahlon Reihman – 23.60
- Women’s 200 IM: Allison Henry – 2:21.17
