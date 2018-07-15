Jacob Narvid, 15, Drops 48 Seconds To Win 1500 At Mid Atlantic Champs

MIDDLE ATLANTIC LC SR CHAMPS 2018

Wednesday-Saturday, July 11th-14th

Arthur D. Kinney Natatorium (Bucknell University), Lewisburg, PA

Hosted by West Shore YMCA and Hershey Aquatic Club

Long Course Meters

Live Results (Link is currently down)

The final day of the 2018 Middle Atlantic Champs featured the 1500 free, 200 back, 50 free, and 200 IM. Jacob Narvid, a 15 year old, won the men’s mile with a 16:07.52. That time marks a 48 second drop from his previous best time of 16:55.67, which he had swum last month. That time drop is a little less jaw-dropping when taking into consideration that Narvid has a SCY 1650 time of 15:51, but is still huge time drop nonetheless. Narvid sped up his pace slightly throughout the race, starting by holding low 1:05’s for 100 splits, then moving into 1:04’s, and finally 1:03’s for his last 3 100’s.

Madison Kolessar, 16, swam a 17:13.21 to win the women’s 1500. That time also marked a significant time drop of 12.43 seconds from her previous best time of 17:25.64. Kolessar was pretty consistent in her race, splitting low-1:09 and high-1:08 100’s the whole way through the race.

Sean Faikish, 16, and Alec Peckmann, 19, had a tight battle in the men’s 200 IM, with Faikish coming out on top with a 2:08.81 to Peckmann’s 2:08.83. Unfortunately, there are errors in their splits, so it’s not possible to know how exactly they each swam the race.

Other Day 4 Event Winners: