CAA to Host 2019 Conference Championships in Christiansburg

The Christiansburg Aquatic Center in Christiansburg, Virginia will host the 2018 Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Conference Championship meet in 2019. Both the men’s and women’s events will run concurrently from February 20th-23rd.

This will make the 2nd-straight year that Christiansburg will host the meet. The $15 million pool opened its doors in July of 2010 and is a joint venture between the town of Christiansburg and Virginia Tech.

The facility includes a full-length 50-meter pool with two bulkheads, 9-foot lanes, a full complement of diving apparatus. The pool ranges from 7 to 17 feet deep.

The facility also features seating for 1000 spectators.

Before Christiansburg began hosting last year, the two prior championships were hosted in Richmond, at the University of Maryland (after they cut their program), and before that, George Mason spent 14 years as the host of the meet from 2000-2013. George Mason left the conference and joined the Atlantic 10 in 2013, meaning that the conference had to find a new host.

William & Mary has won the last 3 titles in the 5-team men’s conference championship meet, and the last 2 titles in the 7-team women’s conference championship meet.