Torri Huske Splits 35.00 3 Times In 200 Fly At PV Senior Champs

2018 PV LC SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday-Sunday, July 12th-15th

Eppley Recreation Center, University of Maryland, College Park, MD

Hosted by Occoquan Swimming

Long Course Swimming

Results on MeetMobile, search “2018 PV LC Senior Championships”

The 3rd day of the PV Long Course Championships featured the 200 fly, 100 back, and 400 free. 15-year-old Torri Huske swam a 2:15.61 200 fly, dropping 2.38 seconds from her previous best time of 2:17.99. Probably the most incredible thing about her race is that she split 35.00 on her last 3 50’s. Huske went out in 30.61, then posted 35.00 for the next 3 50’s.

15-year-old Paige McKenna won the women’s 400 free, posting a 4:17.59. That time marked McKenna’s first sub-4:20 performance ever, and marked a nearly 6 second time drop fro her previous best of 4:23.07. McKenna took the race out aggressively, hitting the 200 mark at 2:05.39 (1:01.37/1:04.02). She then followed it up with a 1:06.11 on the 3rd 100 and 1:06.09 on the 4th 100. 13-year-old Erin Gemmell, the daughter of Bruce Gemmell, came in 3rd in the 400 free after winning the 200 the day before. Gemmell posted a 4:21.88, dropping 6.46 seconds from her previous best time of 4:28.34. Gemmell nearly even-split the race, posting a 2:10.19 on the first 200, and 2:11.69 on the 2nd 200.

Hugh Robey, 18, took the men’s 200 fly with a 2:03.35. Robey was out fast, touching the 100 wall in 57.18 (27.32/29.86), but fell off a bit coming home, posting a 1:06.17 (32.87/33.30) on the last 100. That time comes in under his previous best time of 2:04.09. Robey was almost run down by runner-up Alex Colson, 17, who finished in 2:03.73. Robey was out in 58.87 (27.50/31.37), and back in 1:04.86 (32.93/31.93).

