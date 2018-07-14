Rūta Meilutytė Plans to Stay at USC through Tokyo 2020 (VIDEO)

2018 LOS ANGELES INVITE

USC Uytengsu Aquatic Center, Los Angeles, CA

July 12th-15th

Prelims at 8:30 a.m., finals at 5 p.m.

2012 Olympic champion Rūta Meilutytė has been bouncing between coaches and traveling the world for the past year or so.

After her long-time coach at Plymouth Leander in Great Britain, Jon Rudd, moved on to take Irish Swimming’s performance director role, Meilutyte moved back to Lithuania in 2017 to train under the guidance of Paulius Andrijauskas, a former Olympic butterfly swimmer and the vice-president of Lithuanian Swimming Federation.

That return was cut short, however, when the then-20-year-old traveled to Australia to take up some temporary training. She then swam with David Marsh and Team Elite in San Diego for a stint in early 2018, while filming her movie. In March, she announced she would be heading to USC to train under Dave Salo.

After swimming her first final of the 2018 Los Angeles Invite Friday (the 100 free, in which she went 56.24), Meilutytė told SwimSwam that she plans to remain with Salo until (at least) Tokyo 2020, and is enjoying her training so far.