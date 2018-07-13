Regan Smith Does Not Set Goal Times? GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

USA National Teamer, Regan Smith, does not set goal times. That was a surprise to hear. Most elite swimmers are, of course, driven by goal times–but Regan is only 16 years old. It sounds like she’s going with the flow, trusting her training, and not putting too much pressure on herself, a good plan at this point in her career. So, I’m not making any specific predictions about US Nationals or Pan Pacs.

I will say her 2017 World Championships performance in the 200m backstroke reminds me a little of Michael Phelps’ 2000 Olympics 200m butterfly. She raced the best in the world at a very tender age, got the experience, and her future appears unlimited. I’d like to see Regan make the Pan Pac Squad and improve on her 8th place finish from ’17 Worlds. I’d like see her in a few finals in Tokyo, gaining as much international experience as possible, and I’m wondering if her 100m butterfly will breakthrough. She’s on the cusp with a 58.64, her personal best, set in-season at the recent TYR Pro Swim Santa Clara. What do you think?

RECENT EPISODES

This is a Gold Medal Media production presented by SwimOutlet.com. Host Gold Medal Mel Stewart is a 3-time Olympic medalist and the co-founder of SwimSwam.com, a Swimming News website.