14-Year-Old John Hayes Drops 1:56 200 Free At KY State Champs

2018 13&O KYLSC Championship

Day 2 finals of the 2018 Kentucky 13 & over LCM State Championship featured some fast swims – especially from some of the usual suspects in the state with Lakeside Swim Team, Cardinal Aquatics, and Kentucky Aquatics.

This meet typically produces more outstanding times from the 13-14 age group as many of the upper echelon senior-level swimmers are preparing for Junior Nationals, NCSA Summer Championships, or Futures to name a few meets.

Most notably, Cardinal Aquatics’ John Hayes fired off a 1:56.85 to win the boys 13-14 200 freestyle by nearly 4 seconds over Lakeside’s Jack Anderson in 2:00.28 and Cardinal’s Charlie Blevins in 2:02.88. That time by Hayes is the 3rd fastest performance in the nation this year by a 13-14 year-old.

Hayes’ teammate Blake Whiteley also put up an impressive victory, taking the boys 13-14 100 fly in 58.80 – the 11th fastest performance in the nation this year by a 13-14 boy. He was followed by Lakeside’s Lucas Thomas in 1:00.59 and Jared Brown in 1:01.18.

Lakeside’s Jack Anderson followed up his 2nd place finish in the 200 free with a 400 IM victory in 4:45.11 – the 9th fastest performance in the nation this year by a 13-14 year-old boy. He was followed by the Kentucky Aquatics duo of Jackson Millard in 4:48.71 and Hunter Cioci in 4:46.83.

Other Individual Event Winners: