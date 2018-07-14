12 Hints You Might Be a Hovering, Helicopter Swim Parent

Courtesy of Elizabeth Wickham

My kids are in college and I’m learning that how I behaved as an age group swim parent has a direct relationship to their success or troubles once they left home.

In “10 Signs You May Be a Helicopter Swim Parent,” I wrote about some over-the-top swim parent mistakes. There are also things we do for our kids, that may not seem like a big deal now, but could hinder their development into healthy, happy self-sufficient adults. I heard that our goal in parenting should be to lose our job. When we save our kids from short-term discomfort or failure, we may be hurting them in the long run.

I believe there are stages in child development—and stages in parenting. We must be more hands on when kids are young, and let go step-by-step as they grow. Each child is different and our relationships vary, but we can reflect on what we do daily for our children and what they can start doing on their own.

Here are 12 things we may do around the pool that our kids should take over as they grow. Some we should never do:

ONE

We complete our child’s homework, because he’s tired after practice.

TWO

We talk to the coach about what our swimmer needs to work on.

THREE

At a meet, we find out the heat and lane for our swimmer.

FOUR

Before school, we pack their swim bag and make sure it makes it to the pool.

FIVE

We fill the water bottle for practice and bring it along with the swim bag.

SIX

We contact the coach to let him or her know vacation plans and schedules.

SEVEN

If our child has a problem with a teammate, we call the parent or talk to the child.

EIGHT

We drive home quickly if a suit or running shoes are forgotten and rush back to the pool.

NINE

If our children complain about practice, we immediately call or email the coach.

TEN

We tell the coach what events to enter our swimmer in.

ELEVEN

We tell our swimmers to talk with their coach, before and after every race.

TWELVE

We wait in line with our swimmer at check-in and tell admin what events our child is swimming.

What other hints do you have for helicopter swim parents?