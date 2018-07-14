13-Year-Old Erin Gemmell Posts 2:02 200 Free At PV Senior Champs Day 2

2018 PV LC SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday-Sunday, July 12th-15th

Eppley Recreation Center, University of Maryland, College Park, MD

Hosted by Occoquan Swimming

Long Course Swimming

Results on MeetMobile, search “2018 PV LC Senior Championships”

Day 2 of the PV LCM Senior Champs featured the 200 free, 100 fly, and 400 IM. 13 year old Erin Gemmell threw down an impressive 2:02.73 to win the women’s 200 free. She swam a consistent race, going out in 28.97, then splitting 31.47, 31.24, and 31.05 respectively. That time took .84 seconds off her already fast best time of 2:03.57.

Mackenzie McConagha took the women’s 100 fly with a quick 1:01.72. McConagha knocked .36 seconds off her personal best in prelims, posting a 1:02.11. In finals, she dropped another .39 seconds, marking a total drop of .75 seconds. In finals, McConagha went out pretty quickly, hitting the 50 mark at 28.73. She brought it home in 32.99 to secure herself the win.

Other Day 2 Event Winners