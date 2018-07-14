Former Carmel Coach Charged With Sexual Exploitation, Child Pornography

Former Carmel, Indiana swim coach John Goelz has been charged with child sexual exploitation and child pornography, according to reports.

Goelz was arrested earlier this month after authorities say an investigation uncovered evidence he was in an inappropriate relationship with one of his athletes. Goelz was a coach with the well-known Carmel Swim Club and a volunteer assistant with the Carmel High School swim team. U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler said that investigators obtained screenshots of text messages allegedly between Goelz and a female swimmer that indicate a sexual relationship. Goelz has been removed from his posts at both Carmel Swim Club and Carmel High School, and was banned permanently by the U.S. Center for SafeSport, which now governs investigations into coaching abuse and bans coaches throughout all Olympic sports. The ban itself is not a temporary or interim suspension, though the U.S. Center for SafeSport list does indicate that the ban is still subject to appeal.

Now, the local ABC affiliate reports that Goelz was charged on Thursday, July 12 and remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals. He had a detention hearing on July 10 and could now face a minimum of 15 years in prison if convicted, an assistant U.S. attorney says. The local NBC affiliate adds that the charges are “child sexual exploitation” and “possession of child pornography.”