Kieran Smith Posts A 4:20 400 IM Less Than 2 Weeks Out From Nationals

CT 2018 SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS LC

Thursday-Sunday, July 12th-15th

Freeman Athletic Center Pool, Wesleyan University, Middletown, CT

Long Course Meters

Results on MeetMobile, search “CT 2018 Senior Championships LC”

The 3rd day of the Connecticut Senior Championships featured the 200 free, 100 back, and 400 IM. Kieran Smith, who swims for Ridgefield Aquatic Club, threw down a 4:20.37 to win the men’s 400 IM. He split the race well all-around, putting up 100 splits of 58.79, 1:06.59, 1:15.67, and 59.32 respectively. That time came in slightly off his season best of 4:20.11, which he swam in Barcelona last month. Smith’s lifetime best is 4:17.63, which he swam at last year’s World Junior Champs, where he came in 4th. Smith Also anchored the 800 free relay with a 1:51.32.

14-year-old Meghan Lynch posted an impressive 4:51.23 to win the women’s 400 IM. Lynch posted good splits in all 4 strokes, but her free split of 1:05.81, and breast split of 1:20.75 were particularly fast. Lynch took 2.21 seconds off her best time of 4:53.44 with that swim. Lynch also won the women’s 200 free, posted a new personal best of 2:04.73 Previous best – 2:05.21)

Other Event Winners (Day 3)