Mahlon Reihman Wins 200 Free With 1:53 At Mid Atlantic Champs Day 3

MIDDLE ATLANTIC LC SR CHAMPS 2018

Wednesday-Saturday, July 11th-14th

Arthur D. Kinney Natatorium (Bucknell University), Lewisburg, PA

Hosted by West Shore YMCA and Hershey Aquatic Club

Long Course Meters

The 3rd day of the Middle Atlantic Senior Championships featured the 100 breast, 200 free, and 400 IM. Mahlon Reihman, an 18 year old out of Parkland Aquatic Club, shed nearly 2 seconds off his personal best to win the men’s 200 free with a 1:53.85. His previous best came in at 1:55.51, which he set at this meet last year. His splits each slowed down slightly, with Reihman going out in 26.54, then posting splits of 28.90, 29.19, and 29.22.

Madison Kolessar, a 16 year old from Suburban Seahawks Club, swam a 4:55.62 to win the 400 IM by a second over runner-up Mia Abruzzo (15 – Plymouth Whitemarsh Aquatics) and Madeleine Aguirre (17 – Suburban Seahawks Club). Kolessar was 4 seconds off her personal best of 4:51.84, which she set in April of this year. Abruzzo swam a 4:56.67, which was also off her personal best of 4:53.76, which she swam in March of this year. Aguirre posted a 4:56.83, which took nearly 4.5 seconds off her previous best of 5:01.21.

Morgan Scott, an 18 year old from Central Bucks Swim Team, took the women’s 200 free with a 2:04.15. Scott was out in 29.54, then posted 50 splits of 31.59, 32.33, and a quick last split of 30.69. That time came in well off her personal best of 2:01.67, which she set in 2016. Jake Harner, a 24 year old from Lower Moreland Swimming and Diving, won the men’s 100 breast with a 1:03.45. That time came in off his personal best of 1:02.10, which he set at the 2016 Olympic Trials. He was out in 29.76, and back in 33.69.

Other Day 3 Event Winners