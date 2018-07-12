16-Year-Old Ashley Chompre posts 1:02 100 Fly At Mid Atlantic Champs

Middle Atlantic LC Sr Champs 2018

Wednesday-Saturday, July 11th-14th

Arthur D. Kinney Natatorium (Bucknell University), Lewisburg, PA

Hosted by West Shore YMCA and Hershey Aquatic Club

Long Course Meters

Live Results

The 2018 Middle Atlantic LSC kicked off on Wednesday, July 11th at Bucknell University (results found in meet description, or by searching “Middle Atlantic LC Sr Champs 18” on MeetMobile. The first day of competition featured the 800 free, 100 back, 200 breast, and 100 fly.

16 year old Ashley Chompre (Westtown Aquatic Club) took the women’s 100 fly with a 1:02.90. Chompre’s previous best time was 1:03.74 from last Summer’s Futures meet. Chompre took out the 100 with a 29.55 and came back in 33.35, marking the fastest splits in the field. Alexander Chiu (South Jersey Aquatic Club), a 16 year old, won the men’s 100 fly, posting a 56.39. That time knocks nearly a full second off his previous best of 57.34, also set at Futures last Summer.

Abigail Doss (Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA), a 16 year old, won the women’s 800 free, posting a 9:03.82. Doss’ best time is 8:57.57 from the US Open last Summer. 17 year old Daniel Berlitz (Parkland Aquatic Club) posted a 8:27.84, dropping a whopping 10 seconds from his previous best time of 8:37.97. Berlitz maintained a small lead over runner-up Jacob Narvid, a 15 year old from Greater Philadelphia Aquatic Club (8:28.90), for the entire race.

18 year old Morgan Scott (Central Bucks Swim Team) won the women’s 100 back with a 1:03.48. She was out in 30.98 and back in 32.50. That time comes in off her personal best of 1:02.29. Sean Faikish (North Penn Aquatic Club), a 16 year old, took the men’s 100 back with a massive best time. Going into the meet, Faikish had a best of 1:02.77, then he went 59.49 in prelims, and dropped again to 59.38 in finals.

21 year old Brandon Fronczak (Westtown Aquatic Club) won the men’s 200 breast with a 2:21.11, coming in well off his personal best of 2:17.93. Allison Henry (NRG Swimming) won the women’s 200 breast with a 2:37.34, shaving .05 seconds off her personal best.