Rowdy Gaines Documentary to Air on SEC Network on July 16th

“Rowdy,” the ESPN-led documentary by journalist and director Hannah Storm, will make its television debut on July 16th on the SEC Network, ESPN announced this week. The film was produced by Storm’s company, Brainstormin’ Productions, for ESPN Films and the SEC Network.

The film, which centers on his career both in and out of the pool, touches on both the hardship of the 1980 Olympic boycott, his battle with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, and his impact on the sport long after his elite career ended.

Among those who appear in the film are Michael Phelps, Mark Spitz, John Naber, and Auburn and NBA basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, who was growing to superstardom at Auburn at the same time as Gaines (and Bo Jackson).

The film made its debut at the Greenwich International Film Festival on June 3rd. It will air on the SEC Network as part of their “SEC Stories” series.